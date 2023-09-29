Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Has $367,000 Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 211.2% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of OKE traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.65. 951,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,321,122. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.03 and a 52 week high of $71.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.31. The firm has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.70.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 12.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 70.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OKE shares. Raymond James increased their target price on ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com downgraded ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on ONEOK from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OKE

About ONEOK

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.