TFG Advisers LLC Has $776,000 Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

TFG Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,231 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in PPG Industries by 51.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 14.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the first quarter worth $619,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PPG Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,645,019,000 after acquiring an additional 252,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 19,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on PPG. Barclays lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PPG Industries from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $152.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.47.

PPG Industries Price Performance

PPG stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $130.68. The stock had a trading volume of 98,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,274. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.40 and a 52 week high of $152.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 23.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 46.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PPG Industries news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total value of $530,321.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,574.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 58,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.46, for a total value of $8,491,663.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 195,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,467,394.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total transaction of $530,321.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,574.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

