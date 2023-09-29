TFG Advisers LLC Sells 99 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

TFG Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

VUG traded up $2.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $274.82. 81,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 926,639. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $295.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $283.03 and its 200 day moving average is $268.50. The firm has a market cap of $90.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

