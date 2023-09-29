Eudaimonia Partners LLC Buys 6,318 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,814 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,318 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 165.7% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,121,576 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $18,798,000 after purchasing an additional 699,530 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,962 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $390,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 181.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,717 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. 60.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.73.

Cleveland-Cliffs Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $15.40 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.82 and a twelve month high of $22.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.