iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by TAP Consulting LLC

TAP Consulting LLC decreased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TIP. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

TIP opened at $103.92 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $103.09 and a twelve month high of $111.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.59.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

