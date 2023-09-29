Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,331 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,331 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC now owns 237,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,015,000 after purchasing an additional 12,693 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 247,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,682,000 after purchasing an additional 45,365 shares during the period. CIC Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 29,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $64.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.12. The company has a market cap of $94.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

