Golden State Equity Partners Grows Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Golden State Equity Partners boosted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,414 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in NIKE were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in NIKE by 9.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $58,392,000 after purchasing an additional 38,903 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $89.63 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $137.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.04.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on NIKE from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. OTR Global lowered shares of NIKE to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,078. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 157,251 shares of company stock valued at $17,063,257. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

