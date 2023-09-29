Cable Hill Partners LLC Sells 3,212 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cable Hill Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,302 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,212 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 8.9% during the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 238,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 19,541 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 88,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 8,173 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in AT&T by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 82,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 17,011 shares in the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 12.0% in the second quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 11,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 133.1% in the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 54,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 30,977 shares during the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $15.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $107.31 billion, a PE ratio of -12.30, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.64. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $20.50.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

