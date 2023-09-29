Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 15,130 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,860 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 15,130 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $4,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $12,068,000,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MU. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.43.

In other news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 13,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $832,169.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,951,315.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $498,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 582,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,470,631.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 13,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $832,169.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,315.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 233,810 shares of company stock worth $16,070,700 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $65.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 4.26. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.43 and a 12-month high of $74.77.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.08. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.61%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

