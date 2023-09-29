Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Stake Lessened by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank decreased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 21,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $318,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 58.0% during the first quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Blue Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. Blue Investment Partners LLC now owns 120,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after purchasing an additional 16,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHB opened at $49.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $53.71.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

