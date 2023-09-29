Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. cut its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,290 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,736,085,000 after buying an additional 102,709 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Gartner by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,394,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,083,019,000 after acquiring an additional 165,046 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Gartner by 3.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,593,426 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,170,630,000 after purchasing an additional 113,978 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,072,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,811,000 after purchasing an additional 69,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 271.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $723,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,413 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Gartner news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.16, for a total value of $3,521,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 700,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,678,571.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Gartner news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.16, for a total value of $3,521,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 700,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,678,571.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 7,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.09, for a total transaction of $2,659,944.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,501 shares in the company, valued at $6,199,500.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,654 shares of company stock valued at $6,431,987 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IT shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $361.00.

NYSE IT opened at $346.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $346.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $334.95. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $274.84 and a one year high of $377.88.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.34. Gartner had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 310.25%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

