Eastern Bank Sells 414 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Eastern Bank reduced its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,713 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Stryker were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SYK. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.4% in the second quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 39.8% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 1.5% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $273.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.67. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $201.39 and a 12 month high of $306.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.62, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.37%.

In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $1,445,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,021,266. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SYK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.59.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

