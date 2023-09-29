Eastern Bank Sells 3,025 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Eastern Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,408 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,025 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTC. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth $41,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Intel from $29.50 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Intel in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.59.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC opened at $35.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.75. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $40.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.33 billion, a PE ratio of -159.90 and a beta of 0.89.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.03 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Intel’s payout ratio is -227.26%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,577.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

