Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $3.56 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,608 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,406,948,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $22,359,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:COST opened at $568.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $554.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $524.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $447.90 and a 12-month high of $572.18.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $597.00 to $619.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $578.37.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

