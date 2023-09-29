Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 19.83% and a negative return on equity of 41.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CCL traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.82. 30,581,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,533,273. Carnival Co. & has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $19.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carnival Co. &

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1,337.1% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. 55.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

