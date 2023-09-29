Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 600 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,553 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 63.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 514 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2,861.1% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 533 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 285.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 714 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 329.5% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 859 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 54.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on KKR shares. Barclays upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.68.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

NYSE:KKR opened at $62.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.65 billion, a PE ratio of 48.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.52. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.77 and a 1-year high of $64.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1021.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,000,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $552,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,570,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,416,549.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $552,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,570,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,416,549.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr bought 1,735,988 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $5,728,760.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 24,411,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,559,494.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

See Also

