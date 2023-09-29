Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Plans $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th.

Jefferies Financial Group has raised its dividend by an average of 33.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Jefferies Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 32.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Jefferies Financial Group to earn $3.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.5%.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Jefferies Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of JEF opened at $36.92 on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group has a twelve month low of $28.34 and a twelve month high of $40.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 225,311 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $8,081,905.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 16,225,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,004,559.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 134,217 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $4,803,626.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 15,744,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,484,345.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 225,311 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $8,081,905.57. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 16,225,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,004,559.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 578,320 shares of company stock worth $20,948,017 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Jefferies Financial Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,482,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $607,163,000 after acquiring an additional 233,844 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,152,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207,065 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,753,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,997,000 after acquiring an additional 52,336 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,662,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,478,000 after acquiring an additional 382,838 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 201.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,328,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223,630 shares during the period. 70.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JEF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on JEF

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.