GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Ballast Inc.

Ballast Inc. raised its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,207 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 115.8% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 61.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 52.9% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in GSK by 215.3% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in GSK during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on GSK shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of GSK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GSK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,533.00.

GSK Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE GSK traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.51. The company had a trading volume of 554,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,375,842. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.68. GSK plc has a twelve month low of $29.38 and a twelve month high of $39.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.70 and its 200-day moving average is $35.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.88.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. GSK had a net margin of 50.26% and a return on equity of 55.93%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.3613 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.10%.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

