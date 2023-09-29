iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) Shares Purchased by Rodgers & Associates LTD

Rodgers & Associates LTD boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 233,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up 2.1% of Rodgers & Associates LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Rodgers & Associates LTD owned 0.94% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $14,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IMCG. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,273,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 397,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,220,000 after acquiring an additional 9,072 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IMCG traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.69. The company had a trading volume of 8,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,903. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $48.44 and a twelve month high of $63.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.52.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.