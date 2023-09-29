Rodgers & Associates LTD Buys 9,237 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Rodgers & Associates LTD grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 290,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,237 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 5.8% of Rodgers & Associates LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $40,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truepoint Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 18,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VOE traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $131.81. 65,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,275. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $119.81 and a 12 month high of $147.74. The company has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.34.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

