Rodgers & Associates LTD Trims Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Rodgers & Associates LTD trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF comprises 1.9% of Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Rodgers & Associates LTD owned about 0.72% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $13,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,000,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,199,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,083,000 after buying an additional 219,323 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 505,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,204,000 after buying an additional 154,016 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the first quarter valued at $9,882,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 630,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,139,000 after acquiring an additional 85,922 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.80. 3,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,771. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.77. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12 month low of $59.91 and a 12 month high of $74.92.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

