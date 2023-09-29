Rodgers & Associates LTD Purchases 13,740 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Rodgers & Associates LTD lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,740 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Rodgers & Associates LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Rodgers & Associates LTD owned approximately 0.42% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $7,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HF Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Betterment LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $47.58. 24,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,258. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $44.80 and a 1 year high of $56.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94.

About iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.