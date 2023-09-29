Rodgers & Associates LTD Raises Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Rodgers & Associates LTD lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,833 shares during the quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $4,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.97. The company had a trading volume of 81,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,259. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $82.41 and a twelve month high of $106.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

