Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV) Shares Bought by Rodgers & Associates LTD

Rodgers & Associates LTD grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000.

VTWV traded up $1.03 on Friday, reaching $120.67. 630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,385. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.12 and its 200-day moving average is $121.65. The company has a market cap of $784.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $111.75 and a twelve month high of $137.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.794 per share. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

