Ballast Inc. Makes New $352,000 Investment in NorthWestern Co. (NYSE:NWE)

Ballast Inc. purchased a new position in NorthWestern Co. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NWE. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NorthWestern by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,079,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,016 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NorthWestern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,295,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in NorthWestern by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,393,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,792,000 after purchasing an additional 711,238 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in NorthWestern by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,285,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,637,000 after purchasing an additional 660,491 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in NorthWestern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,293,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NWE traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.05. The company had a trading volume of 33,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,687. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.25. NorthWestern Co. has a 52 week low of $47.74 and a 52 week high of $61.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

NorthWestern ( NYSE:NWE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $290.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.90 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 11.67%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 85.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NWE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on NorthWestern in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on NorthWestern in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded NorthWestern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their target price on NorthWestern from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on NorthWestern from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NorthWestern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.38.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility Operations; Natural Gas Utility Operations; and Other. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

