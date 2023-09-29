Ballast Inc. Purchases 213 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Ballast Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total transaction of $1,750,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,464,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 1.3 %

TRV stock traded down $2.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $165.42. 214,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,325,244. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.01 and a 1 year high of $194.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.37. The stock has a market cap of $37.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($1.99). The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.01 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 42.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on TRV shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $208.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.08.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

