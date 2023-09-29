FinDec Wealth Services Inc. Boosts Stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

FinDec Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,292 shares during the quarter. Invesco Senior Loan ETF comprises about 1.6% of FinDec Wealth Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. FinDec Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 85.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 180.1% in the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 1,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BKLN stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.99. 4,983,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,581,074. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.06 and a fifty-two week high of $21.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.05 and its 200-day moving average is $20.91.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.