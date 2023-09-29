FinDec Wealth Services Inc. Has $4.75 Million Position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

FinDec Wealth Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the period. Capital Group Core Equity ETF makes up 3.3% of FinDec Wealth Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. FinDec Wealth Services Inc. owned about 0.53% of Capital Group Core Equity ETF worth $4,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGUS. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 101.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $121,000.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

CGUS stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.32. 85,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,504. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a one year low of $20.09 and a one year high of $26.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

