Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) is FinDec Wealth Services Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

FinDec Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises 4.5% of FinDec Wealth Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. FinDec Wealth Services Inc. owned 0.08% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $6,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAT. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 22.6% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 45,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors now owns 7,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.14. 38,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,974. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52-week low of $38.95 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.45. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.