FinDec Wealth Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

FinDec Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 475,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,295 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF makes up about 8.4% of FinDec Wealth Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. FinDec Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF were worth $12,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,975,000. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,881,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,784,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 304.3% in the second quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 812,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,403,000 after purchasing an additional 611,581 shares during the period. Finally, Truepoint Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $18,593,000.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFLV remained flat at $24.98 during trading hours on Friday. 22,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,586. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.15 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.67 and its 200 day moving average is $24.96.

About Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

