iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Stock Holdings Raised by FinDec Wealth Services Inc.

FinDec Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF comprises approximately 5.1% of FinDec Wealth Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. FinDec Wealth Services Inc. owned 0.12% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $7,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,915,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,857,000 after acquiring an additional 245,906 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,258,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,893,000 after purchasing an additional 22,903 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,230,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,174,000 after purchasing an additional 781,235 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,813,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,527,000 after purchasing an additional 37,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,210,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,815,000 after buying an additional 7,739 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IHI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.99. The stock had a trading volume of 183,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,724. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.49 and its 200-day moving average is $53.97. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52 week low of $46.21 and a 52 week high of $57.95. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.