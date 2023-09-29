Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its holdings in Diageo by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 725,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,862,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Investment Group lifted its holdings in Diageo by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 16,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the 2nd quarter worth $342,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Diageo by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,744,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Price Performance

NYSE DEO traded up $0.89 on Friday, hitting $150.68. The stock had a trading volume of 90,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,432. Diageo plc has a one year low of $147.85 and a one year high of $191.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $166.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.47.

Diageo Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a $2.5089 dividend. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a yield of 2.4%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DEO. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,850 ($47.01) to GBX 3,800 ($46.40) in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($35.66) to GBX 2,950 ($36.02) in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,720 ($57.64) to GBX 4,440 ($54.22) in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,898.33.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

