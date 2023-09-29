3,483 Shares in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Purchased by Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XYL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Xylem by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,219,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,221,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,317 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Xylem by 7.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,738,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,798 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Xylem by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,692,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $805,357,000 after acquiring an additional 121,367 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Xylem by 12.1% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,371,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $562,429,000 after acquiring an additional 581,356 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Xylem by 10,558.2% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,819,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,029,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774,092 shares during the period. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xylem alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Xylem from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Xylem in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Xylem in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.25.

Xylem Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Xylem stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $91.59. 342,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,783,495. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.15 and a 12-month high of $118.58. The company has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a PE ratio of 48.43, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.09.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 12.74%. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 70.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.62, for a total transaction of $11,122,821.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,097,893.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.