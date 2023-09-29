Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,568,333 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 206,883 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up 0.5% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $81,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 123.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 34,743 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 19,175 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in Cisco Systems by 0.8% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 51,465 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 122.7% during the second quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 42,265 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 23,283 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 29.4% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 386,212 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,983,000 after purchasing an additional 87,706 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.8% during the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 521,850 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $27,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSCO. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.58.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $53.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $218.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.47. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.81%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $975,614.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716,191 shares in the company, valued at $39,505,095.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $119,013.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,618 shares in the company, valued at $9,575,032.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $975,614.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,191 shares in the company, valued at $39,505,095.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,859 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,352. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

