Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $6.52 Million Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 27.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises about 1.5% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $6,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.9% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 58,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.3% in the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 546.3% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6,686.3% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,222,000 after buying an additional 6,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $358.01 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $387.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $370.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $350.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5389 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

