Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $821,000 Stock Holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,932 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,171,924,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,160,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327,805 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 454.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,736,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,174 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,554,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2,120.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,028,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,153,000 after purchasing an additional 982,375 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

CALF stock opened at $42.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.46 and its 200-day moving average is $39.76.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1509 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This is a boost from Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

