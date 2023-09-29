Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of ASML by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its position in shares of ASML by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of ASML by 1,211.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,668,000 after purchasing an additional 9,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of ASML by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 27,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ASML shares. New Street Research lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $810.00 to $785.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $755.20.

ASML Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ ASML opened at $580.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $229.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.45. ASML Holding has a one year low of $363.15 and a one year high of $771.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $650.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $670.51.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 79.17% and a net margin of 28.67%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 21.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a $1.6281 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $6.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.76%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also

