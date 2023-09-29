Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 2,096 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,131 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ENB shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. National Bank Financial started coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Enbridge from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.43.

Enbridge Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $33.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.87. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.90 and a 52-week high of $42.12.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. Analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 187.86%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

