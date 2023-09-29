Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 37.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,206 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James upgraded Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.36.

Truist Financial Trading Up 0.9 %

TFC stock opened at $28.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $53.34. The stock has a market cap of $37.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.27 and its 200 day moving average is $31.13.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.15%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.