Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by FCF Advisors LLC

FCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 2.1% of FCF Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 7.9% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% in the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,528 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,534,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 13.6% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.5% in the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 3,756 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 128.8% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,478,000 after acquiring an additional 7,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $1.15 on Friday, reaching $400.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 664,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,646,188. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $402.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $384.54. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $418.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.43, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.37%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $18,596,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $4,274,290.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at $8,166,426.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $18,596,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 417,360 shares of company stock worth $165,661,878 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MA. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $442.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.88.

View Our Latest Report on MA

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.