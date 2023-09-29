Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Position Trimmed by FCF Advisors LLC

FCF Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,927 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Fortinet comprises about 1.2% of FCF Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 6.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 5.2% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 6.1% during the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Fortinet by 53.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 3.7% during the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $291,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,861.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $291,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,861.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total value of $672,080.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,983.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,218 shares of company stock worth $4,338,675 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FTNT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.16.

Fortinet Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ FTNT traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $59.04. 423,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,381,309. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 698.28% and a net margin of 21.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

