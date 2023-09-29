FCF Advisors LLC Has $533,000 Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

FCF Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1,308.3% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth $42,000. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPC traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $144.70. 143,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 981,971. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $141.58 and a 12 month high of $187.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.90.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.10. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Genuine Parts from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GPC

Genuine Parts Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.