Partners Group Global Income Fund (ASX:PGG) Plans $0.01 Interim Dividend

Partners Group Global Income Fund (ASX:PGG – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, September 29th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.014 per share on Tuesday, October 17th. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, October 1st.
Partners Group Global Income Fund Price Performance
