DAO Maker (DAO) Price Down 2.8% Over Last Week

DAO Maker (DAO) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 29th. DAO Maker has a total market capitalization of $139.09 million and $890,485.63 worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAO Maker token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.72 or 0.00002680 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, DAO Maker has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DAO Maker Token Profile

DAO Maker’s genesis date was February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 192,400,000 tokens. The official website for DAO Maker is daomaker.com. The official message board for DAO Maker is medium.com/daomaker. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @daomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DAO Maker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “$DAO is the native cryptocurrency token of the DAO Maker platform, a comprehensive ecosystem designed to facilitate the formation and growth of Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). Created by founders Christoph Zaknun and Giorgio Marciano, the platform addresses the complex challenges of creating and managing DAOs by offering a suite of tools for blockchain integration, governance, and community engagement.”

