Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,165 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in Salesforce by 374.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 132.8% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Salesforce by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Salesforce from $248.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Salesforce from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total value of $3,164,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,473,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,475,107,818.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total value of $193,317.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,499,559.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total value of $3,164,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,473,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,475,107,818.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 695,566 shares of company stock worth $151,656,740 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $203.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $197.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.80, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.97. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $238.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.