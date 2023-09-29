Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 2,863 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 126.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJH. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,428.6% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

IJH stock opened at $250.27 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $218.25 and a 12 month high of $273.73. The stock has a market cap of $69.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $261.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.97.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

