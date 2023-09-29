Magnus Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Free Report) by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,010 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,618,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,465,000 after acquiring an additional 23,734 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,412,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,669,000 after purchasing an additional 164,513 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 2.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,059,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,009,000 after acquiring an additional 23,228 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 924,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,077,000 after purchasing an additional 10,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 368,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,004,000 after buying an additional 59,598 shares during the last quarter.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BTT opened at $19.29 on Friday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 1-year low of $19.28 and a 1-year high of $22.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.83.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It aims to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Stories

