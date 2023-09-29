Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Has $8.41 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 262.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 229,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 166,111 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Pfizer by 1.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in Pfizer by 0.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 136.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 21,209 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,238,000 after buying an additional 79,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.35.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $32.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $181.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.59. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.77 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.53.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

