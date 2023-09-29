SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Shares Sold by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,003 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 6,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

FEZ stock opened at $41.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.04. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.13 and a fifty-two week high of $47.40.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

