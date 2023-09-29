Benchmark Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,904 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 0.6% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFE. 25 LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 17th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.35.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $32.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.53. The stock has a market cap of $181.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.77 and a 12 month high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

